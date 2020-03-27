Williams Corporation Invites Nominations for Charity Draw

Williams Corporation is giving back to the community with a charity draw. The company has invited the public to nominate their favourite charity and they will be giving away $10,000 to the winner. The winning charity will be drawn on March 30, 2020.

In order to nominate the charity, members of the public can get on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsCorporation/), nominate the name of the charity and give reasons why they should be picked. They will also need to answer the questions that get sent to them through Facebook Messenger. The post has attracted over 700 responses with people nominating their favourite charities. The charity draw full terms and conditions are available on http://bit.ly/CharityCompTsandCs

Williams Corporation are committed to building the most liveable houses and apartments. Their residential developments are designed to enrich communities. This charity effort is their way of giving back. “We are passionate about the communities we build our developments in and love to do our bit,” is their motto.

The company is also following government guidelines following COVID-19 and cancelled its public events following new restrictions in place due to the outbreak. They have announced that the following events have been cancelled: Capital Presentation at Crowne Plaza, Christchurch (18th March), Investing in the NZ Property Market, Singapore (30th March), Creating Wealth Through Property, Christchurch (April 7th), Creating Wealth Through Property, Wellington (April 8th), and Creating Wealth Through Property, Auckland (9th April).

“We will be reviewing this on a regular basis and hope to host more of these popular seminars/networking events in the near future. If you are interested in a one-on-one presentation we are more than happy to accommodate you. Please feel free to reach out to the team if you have any further questions,” the company has announced on Facebook.

Meanwhile, their projects in Auckland at 83 Vodanovich, Te Atatu South is currently on track along with 257 Armagh St, Christchurch. The company has also inaugurated a new show home. Located in the heart of Christchurch Central on Worcester Street, this townhouse is a great example of the high quality, low maintenance builds Williams Corporation have become so well known for. The show home is viewable by appointment.

For more information, visit https://www.williamscorporation.co.nz/ .