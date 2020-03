We at CPG Hotels are staying close to the developments of the COVID-19 situation and are adjusting our operational procedures as appropriate. We are currently offering affordable long-stay rate packages for those working in essential services, self-isolating or in need of accommodation in the following hotels:

President Hotel, Auckland

Greenlane Suites, Auckland

Willis Wellington Hotel, Wellington

Picton Yacht Club Hotel, Picton

Lake Rotorua Hotel, Rotorua

Four Canoes Hotel, Rotorua