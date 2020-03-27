Squash Calendar Undergoing Major Changes Due To Virus

Along with many other sports, Squash New Zealand is having to re-assess and re-jig it’s calendar as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently several nationwide and international events have either been postponed or cancelled and are constantly being updated.

The trans-Tasman test series and Oceania Junior Championships which were to be held 10-15 April on the Gold Coast have been postponed. Squash Australia has chosen the dates of 17-22 December for the re-staging of these tournaments.

Another important event next month, the AON New Zealand Junior Open scheduled for 24-26 April at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga has been postponed with no future date confirmed as yet.

The long-standing Cousins Shield and Mitchell Cup nationwide club competitions which were to be held 29-31 May at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, Tauranga have been cancelled for 2020. This means Lugton Park, the winners of the men’s Cousins Shield and Hamilton Squash Club the champion team in the women’s Mitchell Cup keep their trophies until 2021.

Additionally all District run interclub is cancelled until 1 May along with District Opens and all District run training squads.

The prestigious senior National Championships where top 10 world ranking players Paul Coll and Joelle King are the defending champs are still set on the calendar for 26-28 June at the North Shore Club in Auckland. However under government and health guidelines this will be assessed.

The World Junior Championships which are set to be held on the Gold Coast are still on the calendar for July at this stage, with the World Squash Federation continuing to monitor the situation.

The PSA world tour is currently suspended until the end of April.

In the meantime Squash NZ will follow all health and government guidelines and looks forward to the future when the sport is able to continue again and provide great fitness and competition for all.