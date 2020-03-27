Just Water For Your Purification Filters

Everyone is looking for new ways to help improve their health. Whether you’re dieting, working out, or simply trying to increase your water intake, it’s requires dedicated effort with some parts easier than others, but when it comes to the water you’re drinking, are you confident that you’re ingesting lead-free, healthy, treated water? Can you count on the water you’re getting from your home?

It’s time to start thinking about how your water is filtered, regardless of whether you’re drinking water at home, out and about, or in any other location, and Just Water have the perfect Home Filter for you, providing great tasting, pure filtered water straight from your mixer tap.

With the Just Water Filter System in your home you get clean, clear, great tasting water through the latest water filtration technology., and with a filtered water system in your home it eliminates the need to buy expensive bottled water - just think of the money you'll save!

You can utilise your existing mixer tap, perfect for granite or stone bench top, as the beauty of the Just Water Filter is that it doesn't require an additional tap on your bench top, which can interfere with your working space. This also makes it perfect if you rent your home because you can take the filter with you when you move.

The Just Water Filter has the equivalent capacity of 93,000 x 600ml water bottles! This will comfortably last 12 months in your home, and that's guaranteed, or Just Water will provide a replacement filter no charge.

The Just Water Purification Filter is easily installed completely out of sight, and full instructions are provided. Click here to see how easy it is to install your under sink water filter.

This is the only water filter your family will ever need, so for more information on free trial water delivery, order bottled water and water purification filters please go to www.justwater.co.nz .