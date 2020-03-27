Vivo Hair & Beauty Offer First Time Visit Introductory Offer

Vivo Hair & Beauty have a wonderful introductory offer, in their $39 Skin Discovery Package, including a Skin Consultation and Facial. If you've never had a facial or advanced skin treatment at Vivo before, their Skin Discovery Package is a great way to meet your Skin Therapist and get expert advice on any skin concerns you may have.

After your Skin Consultation and Analysis, your Skin Therapist will apply a facial treatment specific to your skin type as well as recommend a custom treatment plan to start you on your skin goal journey. This amazing package includes Skin Analysis & Consultation, Cleanse, Exfoliate, Hydrate, Nourish and Protect.

This special package is valid for New Clients, or clients who have not had a facial or advanced skin treatment at Vivo Skin Clinic before, and is valid at all Vivo Skin Clinics with locations nationwide. The voucher is valid for 12 months, and the approximate length of the package is 45 minutes.

Bookings are essential, and you can call 0800 400 300 to book or find out more. Vivo offers flexible payment solutions with Afterpay, Laybuys and Oxipay, allowing you to spread your payments so you can start your Skin journey with them today!

Vivo have recently become affiliated with NZARH, where they will work with the Association to ensure standards within the industry continue to be raised. “We are totally committed to the industry, we want hairdressers to be seen by the public as the talented and hard working professionals they are.”

As a family run, privately owned company, Vivo employs 650 staff in 80 salons across New Zealand, with a team of talented regional managers supporting them and for more information on skin analysis, hair colour NZ, New Client Cut & Colour Packages and massages for women please go to https://www.vivo.co.nz .