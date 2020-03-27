How Lochore's Real Estate Assist Their Clients to Manage their Properties

Lochore’s, the Real Estate Agents on the North Shore, understand the residential rental market and have a realistic appreciation of the amount of time it takes to properly manage and maintain an investment property, and their staff are fully conversant with the amended Residential Tenancies Act and newly introduced Healthy Homes Act. They can assist you to avoid the pitfalls likely to be encountered by property owners unfamiliar with the latest legislation or who are lacking the experience or time to manage their own property or property portfolio.

Owning, managing and tenanting a rental property is a major commitment not only of financial investment but also of time, and this is where Lochore’s can help you. As one of the largest and most experienced property management departments on Auckland’s North Shore, they work hard on your behalf to ensure that your rental property is managed to high professional standards.

The Lochore’s team have the experience and know-how to manage your property to ensure it is efficiently maintained and complies with the government Healthy Homes Act, Residential Tenancies Act, and other relevant government acts. They provide quality tenants to protect your investment and ensure you the best possible return, and an additional benefit is that the cost of the property management service is, of course, tax deductible.

They ensure that the maintenance of your investment property in Auckland is kept up-to-date, and have a large reliable team of highly skilled tradespeople on call to ensure that necessary repairs and maintenance are carried out in a timely and effective manner, with the least possible disruption to your tenant.

To accomplish all this, they provide you with a dedicated property manager who will assume the responsibility for the day-to-day running of your property or your portfolio of properties.