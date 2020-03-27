So Many Reasons to Stay at Pacific Rendezvous Resort

Pacific Rendezvous Resort is situated on the beautiful Tutukaka Coast, and apart from the obvious attractions of the resort, there are many delicious reasons to stay there to sample the great restaurants nearby.

Whether it’s seafood, takeaways, coffee or a good steak you are after, you’ll find exactly what you are looking for on the Tutukaka Coast. There are several restaurants only five minutes’ drive from Pacific Rendezvous situated around the Marina, starting with the Wahi Restaurant and Bar.

Wahi is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or simply for a coffee, a light meal or leisurely drink. Located in the Oceans hotel complex by the Marina, everyone is welcome, jandals and sandy feet included! The extensive outdoor area is popular on a sunny morning, and major sports events can be viewed on a large screen.

Schnappa Rock Restaurant and Bar prides itself on using local produce to provide diners with a Pacific orientated eating experience in a relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant is a unique Fale-style building with ample dining seating and a spacious bar. As well as serving dinner they are open for morning coffee and lunch during the week and for breakfast at weekends and also have a substantial Bar Snacks menu.

The Marina Pizzeria is situated in the heart of Tutukaka Marina with a unique covered deck over the water and outside tables in the sun overlooking Tutukaka Marina and Harbour. This is a family run restaurant emphasising fresh, homemade, locally sourced, quality food.

The Deep Sea Anglers Club Restaurant and Bar is an aquatic social club based at Tutukaka Marina. Here you can enjoy the Club amenities, providing a warm and friendly convivial atmosphere. The Club features Summahs Bistro, bars, lounge area and a large outdoor deck with seating overlooking the Marina.

The Tutukaka Coast also offers walkers and coastal scenery lovers of all fitness levels and ages an extensive range of spectacular and world-class short to long walks. The panoramic scenery is breathtakingly beautiful, the beaches pristine and often secluded and the native New Zealand bush superb. Whether you have five minutes or several hours available there is a walkway for you on the Tutukaka Coast, so for more information on Tutukaka attractions, Tutukaka accommodation and Tutukaka restaurants please go to www.pacificrendezvous.co.nz .