infonews.co.nz
INDEX
BUILDING

House Extensions Cost Calculator (NZ) developed by Superior Renovations House Extensions Cost Calculator (NZ) developed by Superior Renovations CREDIT: Superior Renovations

House Extensions Cost Calculator (NZ) developed by Superior Renovations

Friday 27 March 2020, 11:00PM
By Superior Renovations
48 views

Due to popular demand, Superior Renovations sat down with the team to develop a straight forward and easy calculator to put onto their website. The purpose was to give clients an idea of costings for house extensions - generally for those who are still in the research stage. They decided to release this to the public to use as they believe it will help a lot people considering extending the home, but not sure where to start.

Check out the free House Extensions Cost Calculator (NZ) here on their website

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/house-extension-cost-calculator-nz-updated-for-2020/

 
infonews.co.nz
INDEX