US Global Tax List Due Dates For the Year For Individual Tax Return Filings

Last month we talked about the First Quarter. The Second Quarter of a Calendar Year is made up of April, May and June.

April 10 Employees who work for Tips. If you received $20 or more in tips during March, re- port them to your employer.

April 15 Individuals. File a 2019 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and pay any tax due. If you want an automatic 6-month extension of time to file the return, file Form 4868 and pay what you estimate you owe in tax to avoid penal- ties and interest. For more information, see Form 4868.

If you’re not paying your 2020 income tax through withholding (or won't pay in enough tax during the year that way), pay the first instalment of your 2020 estimated tax. Use Form 1040-ES. For more information, see Pub. 505.

Household employers. If you paid cash wages of $2,100 or more in 2019 to a house- hold employee, you must file Schedule H (Form 1040 or 1040–SR), Household Employment Taxes. If you’re required to file a federal income tax return (Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR), file Schedule H (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) with the return and report any household employment taxes. Report any federal unemployment (FUTA) tax on Schedule H (Form 1040 or 1040-SR) if you paid total cash wages of $1,000 or more in any calendar quarter of 2018 or 2019 to household employees. Also, report any income tax you withheld for your household employees. For more information, see Pub. 926.

May 11 Employees Who Work for Tips. If you received $20 or more in tips during April, report them to your employer.

June 10 Employees Who work for Tips. If you received $20 or more in tips during May, report them to your employer.

June 15 Individuals. If you’re a U.S. citizen or resident alien living and working (or on military duty) outside the United States and Puerto Rico, file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR and pay any tax, interest, and penalties due. Otherwise, see April 15, earlier. If you want additional time to file your return, file Form 4868 to obtain 4 additional months to file and pay what you estimate you owe in tax to avoid penalties and interest.

However, if you’re a participant in a combat zone, you may be able to further extend the filing deadline. See Pub. 3, Armed Forces' Tax Guide.

Individuals. Make a payment of your 2020 estimated tax if you’re not paying your income tax for the year through withholding (or won't pay in enough tax that way). Use Form 1040-ES. This is the second instalment date for estimated tax in 2020. For more in- formation, see Pub. 505.

For more information on tax return filing, paying the IRS and doing business in the USA please go to http://usglobaltax.com