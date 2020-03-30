Take the Time For an Autumn Massage at Spa Ayurda

As the seasons transition and the leaves begin to fall, now is the perfect time to reflect upon the transitions your body and mind are making as summer comes to a close. With busy work schedules, back to school activities, cold and flu season, and the hustle and bustle of daily life, it can be easy to lose yourself in this time of change.

Now is the time to focus a bit of energy on yourself again, and Spa Ayurda give you the opportunity to take this time of change as an opportunity to renew your self-care regimen and reflect on your needs. One of the best ways to incorporate self-care into a busy schedule is through massage therapy.

This time of year can be extremely stressful for people, and it doesn’t take long for it to wipe you out completely, and it is good to know that something as simple as a massage can get you back on track. When you’re stressed, your body triggers its natural “fight-or-flight” response, elevating your heart rate and causing your muscles to tense up. Massage therapy counteracts these effects.

Multiple studies have also shown that participants undergoing massage therapy saw a decrease in the body’s production of cortisol (the stress hormone) and an increase in production of endorphins (your brain’s “feel-good” chemical). When you receive a massage, your body releases serotonin and dopamine. Serotonin is responsible for stabilizing your mood and balancing any excessive stimulating neurotransmitters that cause anxiety and stress. Dopamine, on the other hand, battles depression and helps you focus.

Sleep plays a vital role in our overall health, but it's not always easy to get in the recommended eight hours per night. If you find yourself tossing and turning, try massage therapy.