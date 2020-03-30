Ask Bartercard ask "How Important is Content Marketing to Your Business?"

First up, you may ask, “What is content marketing”? Content marketing is essential for any business wanting to connect with their customers, and is one of the most important components of your SEO. High quality content and SEO go hand in hand. Clever use of keywords and link building throughout your content will drive traffic to your website.



Every second, tens of thousands of people search Google for information, products and services and some will be looking for what you have to offer. You just have to make it easier for them to find you. The more keyword-rich content you have online the greater your chance to make it into these searches.



Research the words and phrases your market is searching for, tracking how each performs in search engines. Then you can position these keywords and phrases strategically into relevant and engaging content and use them to create links.



Google automatically examines or ‘crawls’ content when it is added to a site. It is looking for articles longer than 200 words that are not flooded with keywords in unnatural places. Break this last ‘rule’ and not only will you be overlooked, perhaps even penalised by Google, but you will turn off your reader as well. If you get it right, you will rise in search engine rankings.



Blogging remains one of the best and most inexpensive inbound marketing tools available to attract new customers and build relationships with existing ones.

Blogging enables people to engage with your business through the comments section, gaining help with their enquiries while providing you with feedback. If they like your blog they will continue to engage with you, developing a level of trust which is more likely to lead to a sale.



Similarly, social media provides the perfect platform to amplify your content but make sure you follow the ‘rules of social engagement.’ Posting your content to social media provides your followers with the easiest way to engage with and share your content, spreading it to a wider audience. Social media platforms also provide valuable statistics so you can see exactly which posts are performing to help fine tune your content strategy.



SEO, blogging and social media ultimately overlap and rely on one another to build the best result for your business. If you develop the right combination into a content marketing strategy to promote your product or services, new markets will open up.

