Make Your Next Conference a Huge Success at Lincoln Green

We have all experienced a conference or two where the attendees are less than impressed with the location and facilities on offer, but that is never going to happen at the Quality Hotel Lincoln Green, one of the most quality conference facilities Auckland has to offer.

Quality Hotel Lincoln Green’s conference facilities in Auckland are conveniently located less than 15 minutes away from Auckland CBD, with easy motorway access and complementary parking for over 150 cars. A comfortable, formal setting encapsulates their conference facilities and meeting venues, and versatility is one of their highest priorities and the venue can be used for a number of corporate events. Whether your needs require meeting rooms, presentation space, a networking forum or any other type of space, Lincoln Green’s interlocking rooms make anything possible. They offer six flexible function rooms with the capacity for 2 to 300 delegates.

They also provide a great range of catering options that can suit all dietary requirements, and their in-house Icon Restaurant works to cater conference facilities with delicious menus that they will work with you to compile.

There are five individual conference rooms, four of which can interconnect and have their own data projector and screen, with free WiFi for all delegates. There is also individual climate controlled air-conditioning and lighting and visual and audio controls for your comfort and convenience, and all conference rooms are located on the ground floor. The venue is suitable for private dinners, product launches, conferences, meetings and medium sized trade shows.

Finally, guests of Quality Hotel Lincoln Green are lucky to have so many local services, activities and attractions at their fingertips. They’ve taken all the guess work out and created a local information guide filled with handy information on where to eat, emergency contacts, local activities and so much more, so for more information on private function venues Auckland, conference facilities Auckland and accommodation West Auckland please go to http://www.lincolngreen.co.nz .