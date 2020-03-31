CheckHome Announces Addition of New Maintenance Reports and Healthy Home Emails

CheckHome, among New Zealand’s leading property inspection companies, has announced the addition of new maintenance reports and healthy home emails to their internal database, which will be shared with clients in early 2020. These new reports and online documents represent a renewed push by CheckHome to provide unprecedented insight and clarity to their clients regarding New Zealand building standards and effective building maintenance.

The new maintenance report and healthy home emails from CheckHome will focus primarily on informing clients when, why, and how to attain maintenance reports for their properties. Reports such as those offered by CheckHome empower property owners by informing them of their buildings’ most urgent maintenance and repair needs, helping them prevent leaking, mould, and other potentially expensive issues requiring urgent attention.

Established in 2010, CheckHome aids property investors through industry-leading technology and years of building inspection experience with new builds, extensions, and specialist renovations. CheckHome is a certified sampler with Meth Solutions, an Associate Member of Registered Master Builders, and a Registered Building Inspector with NZIBI.

CheckHome’s building inspections are administered in accordance with the healthy homes standards established by the New Zealand Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Their new additions to their email database will help clients make more informed decisions about their building maintenance and better recognise the warning signs that may necessitate a formal building inspection. These efforts help explain the high level of trust CheckHome have established with their rapidly growing client base, as evidenced by their expansion to five offices distributed throughout the country.

For more information regarding CheckHome’s comprehensive building inspection reports, click here: https://checkhome.co.nz/