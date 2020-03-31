Qoin Promotional Events Cancelled following COVID-19

Digital currency Qoin has cancelled its promotional events following the government directive on COVID-19. These live events were organised to provide customers valuable updates on the Qoin technology besides giving them opportunities to learn more about the ever-changing digital currency.

In a statement on Facebook the company sent out the following update:

Hi Valued Merchant,

It is certainly a challenging time in the Australian economy with the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus. A time to test the strength & resolve of all Australian business' both small & large. As you would be aware, the government this week has upgraded policy relating to both outdoor & indoor events & gatherings.

With this policy now in place, venues both public & private have moved to comply with the government directives & have informed us, along with thousands of events, that we will not be able to proceed with our Qoin Live 2020 roadshow.

Whilst we are disappointed to inform the hundreds of attendees already booked around Australia, we are committed to bringing all current & future attendee's in the coming months a fully interactive online webinar to update & educate on the exciting world of Qoin.

We will also be increasing our electronic & social media communications over the coming months shining the light on the positive future with Qoin. Whilst we feel deeply for all business owners during this difficult time, we are more committed & focused than ever to deliver more for our Qoin merchants to support you during this time & more importantly, into the future. Stay tuned for announcements of our Qoin online 2020 events.”

Qoin continues to grow from strength to strength with the merchant. Hot on the heels of Wallet upgrades done recently they have announced enhanced features in the Directory search functions. This makes it easy for new customers to find the business. The wallet directory now has Google Map directions; call and email direct; share a listing with friends; shortlist your favourite merchants and what’s near me options.

For more information: https://qoin.world/