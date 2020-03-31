Health&Sports Fitness Organises Session with Mental Health Expert

Health&Sports Fitness Club recognises that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing. The gym has organised a fun and interactive session with mental health coach Wade Jackson for participants to learn some simple and effective strategies to enhance their mental wellbeing.

Wade has a Postgraduate Diploma in Health Science (Mind-Body Health), a Diploma in Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapy and is a certified NLP Practitioner. Wade is a dynamic speaker who is frequently rated as the top presenter at conferences and events. He has a unique combination of inspirational messages, practical tools and a high energy and humorous delivery that gets his audience awake and on purpose.

The mental wellbeing for parents and children session with Wade Jackson will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 from 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. at 2A Morningside Drive, Sandringham. Those interested and keen to book a place at this fun and interactive session and learn how to build mental strength and resilience can text WELL to 2414 for more information, or email reception@healthandsports.co.nz to request a booking.

Wade will also provide tips on how to deal with the impact that electronic devices are having on children. He will not just discuss on how to increase one’s resilience, but also on how to raise a more resilient child.

Wade is a speaker, author and high-performance coach. He takes a holistic approach to coaching clients, so they develop their whole self. He has a humanistic style of coaching and enjoys doing deep work with clients and help them to be their authentic self and live their purpose.

Wade has worked around the world across industries with people ranging from CEOs, senior executive teams, governments, universities, athletes, and not-for-profit organisations.

His journey to become a specialist in high performance began in Japan aged 18, where he earned two of his three black belts in martial arts. Living as a minority set him on a path of holistic thinking and he has gained a deep understanding and appreciation of other cultures, traditions and beliefs. The experience also cemented in him an incredible discipline that he's learned to pass onto others in a very human and practical way so that they too can experience success in their life.

Health&Sports Fitness is a hub for all wellness needs and is the largest fitness club in Kingsland. The gym has top of the range facilities that include a spacious gym floor, cardio area, over 50 classes each week, a 25m heated pool, sauna, childminding and more.

For more information: https://www.healthandsports.co.nz/