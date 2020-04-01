Ilse Evans Says "Knowledge is Power" When Buying a House

Ilse Evans of Harcourt Cooper and Co. on the North Show, is very aware that buying a home can often be a very scary time, so she is there to make that process as easy as she can. As Ilse points out, this is especially so with all the training they go to at Harcourt Cooper and Co However, as Ilse says, it is sometimes useful to get independent advice, and a website they often use as agents for additional support can be found at www.settled.govt.nz . Settled provides comprehensive independent information and guidance for home buyers and sellers, and for more information you can watch this video here.

While we are on the subject of education, and educating yourself on the subject of buying a home, Ilse’s belief that knowledge is power is borne out by the figures she achieves every month at Harcourt Cooper and Co. which she is keen to pass on to you. She has attached a video about KiwiSaver, which explains how you can use your KiwiSaver savings to take your first step up the housing ladder. Watch here.

If you’ve been in a KiwiSaver scheme for at least three years, you might be able to withdraw some of your money for a deposit for your very first home in New Zealand, and the video provided above will show you how you can use your KiwiSaver savings to take your first step up the housing ladder.

Once you have all this knowledge and finances sorted, you should take a look at some of Harcourt Cooper’s new listings which can be found on their website. Finally, Ilse says, “It is always great to share this information, but remember, I am always at the end of my phone if you have any questions about selling or buying a home”, and for more information on Takapuna real estate, Harcourts live auctions and selling my house Belmont please visit the website at http://www.ilseevans.co.nz .