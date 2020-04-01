Our new normal - working at Pinnacle Life under Covid 19

Like many companies, the rapid move to Covid 19 Alert Level 4 last week had us scrambling for the tools we needed to keep our business running. As a digital company, we had many of the things we needed in place already, but we didn’t have everything we needed for all of our staff members to be able to do their jobs entirely from home. For Pinnacle Life that included purchasing phones for staff that could link to our 0800 number, buying extra laptops, grabbing screens and cords and even office chairs to relocate to home offices.

Thankfully we got ourselves sorted with everyone having access to what they need to be able to continue to do their job and to look after you, our customers.

Our new arrangements have meant for a few changes though and an update to our ‘office rules’. Read about them here.