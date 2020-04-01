Advance Your Rugby Careers with Auckland Rugby International Academy

If you want to advance your rugby career then Auckland Rugby International Academy’s(ARIA) training programmes provide guidance from outstanding staff and an integrated environment at the home of NZ Rugby. Working out of Eden Park’s state of the art facility ARIA has programmes, expertise and systems that enable to lift rugby skills to the professional level.

Players at novice, proficient and advanced levels can choose from a one to three-week skills programme to a 13 plus week of full immersion in the NZ rugby culture. ARIA has courses specifically for coaches. They can customize programmes for entire teams and can even arrange satellite courses in other countries.

ARIA has key measures in place that are tracked against individual goals. At the end of the training programme players can expect a report that outlines their progress and actual gains and highlights areas for improvement. The formal reporting process ensures the programme remains very effective.

By experiencing the expertise and systems that turn promising young players into All Blacks the graduates from ARIA are making their mark internationally. Several are international level players while others have contracts with top club and Super Rugby sides.

“The ARIA experience is one I will never forget. From a third ranked NEC player to the All Japan team in one year has been an amazing journey. The ARIA programme provided me with some insight into the areas I needed to improve and they gave me the tools to do this. I would recommend this programme to any player who is keen to improve their game. I especially enjoyed the core skill, position specific and strength and conditioning sessions,” says Kaito Shigeno from Sunwolves and Japan. Shigeno was selected as a member of the first ever Sunwolves squad ahead of the 2016 Super Rugby season. He played 11 matches in their debut campaign and scored 1 try.

Players who are interested in training with ARIA can complete the expression of interest form available on the website. Players can also contact ARIA by email or phone. Accommodation, meals and laundry are part of the cost of the training programme.

For more information: http://www.aucklandrugbyinternationalacademy.com/