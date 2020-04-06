The kitchen is the heart of our home - Renovated Kitchen for a Auckland Family

“We bought this house because of the place. Since my kids go to Macleans. It’s always about the location” explains Lynette about the decision to purchase their home 6 years ago in Bucklands Beach, East Auckland.

Lynette and Henry, along with their two sons came to Auckland from the Philippines 13 years ago. They bought their current home 6 years ago purely because they had been living in Bucklands for a long time and did not want to move from the area. When they first moved in, they renovated their bathrooms and other areas that needed immediate attention, leaving their kitchen for later.

Lynette decided that it was time to modernise their kitchen. They opted to invest in a kitchen renovation instead of going to their holiday to the Philippines.

Read full case study here:

