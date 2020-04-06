Hamilton's home automation experts, ARC, install the largest home theatre in NZ

HAMILTON

ARC, Hamilton based expert providers of security systems, automation, audio-visual and electrical solutions recently installed the largest home theatre system in New Zealand, in a Cambridge home, located close to Hamilton. ARC’s team of skilled technicians successfully created a viewing experience meeting the requirements of the homeowner.

The home automation installers in Hamilton, design customised solutions for their customers, be it for a home theatre system, security alarm system, intercom, security camera (CCTV) system, automatic security gates, access control, audio visual system, feature lighting,electrical work or system integration.

For a fully equipped home theatre set up, the Hamilton based home automation experts begin with understanding what the customer is looking for and make recommendations accordingly. The team then follows it up with helping the client choose an ideal home theatre system, setting up the home theatre and ultimately delivering a home entertainment experience that the client was after.

“The Cambridge client was a discerning customer and he desired a screen larger than what is generally available in the consumer market. We were primarily looking for something larger than 100 inches and eventually settled on 110 inches which was in line with what the client wanted,” says Jason Buckley, owner of ARC Automation, Security & Electrical.

The product that the Hamilton home automation experts were after was very new and it wasn’t available in New Zealand. Thus, team ARC travelled to America and saw the product at an exhibition. The team got the opportunity to compare systems side by side, consider different manufacturers from the way that the system was built, to how they were adjustable to the complete finished product.

“We compared several products and Samsung's LED for Home solution fitted the client’s brief very well.”

Jason says the team took several considerations into account including projection, ambient lighting and the size of the room while selecting the final product.

“We were dealing with quite a large residential area. There could be people viewing the screen from up to 10, 15 or even 20 meters away.”

The overall client expectations included getting an immersive screen experience, bringing pictures to life with bright vivid colours and enhancing the overall home environment.

“These expectations were definitely met. The client was captivated by the screen and couldn’t take his eyes off it. We got a great picture and the client was very pleased.”

The evaluation of the home theatre system will be done over a period and client satisfaction will be one of the criteria of assessment. The client is currently in awe of the massive screen and very content.

Locally operated and owned since 1994, ARC’s skilled team of engineers and technicians have been providing integrated system solutions for businesses and homes throughout Hamilton, Waikato, Coromandel, Auckland and the Bay of Plenty areas.

The home automation installers in Hamilton work with a wide range of clients offering customised solutions. This includes architects, property managers, schools, gyms, supermarkets, building firms, commercial offices, homeowners, auditoriums, churches, retirement villages, retail & showrooms, body corporates, food processing plants and many more.