Full House Renovation for a Growing Family in West Auckland

AUCKLAND

A full home renovation with structural changes, making space and room for 3 generations to live with comfort and convenience. This west auckland home renovation carried out in Avondale came with its unique challenges. This was a family home that our client grew up in and was in the need of upgrading. It was an old house, there were problems with layout and space, it was outdated and lacked all the modern amenities of today.

Read full case study here

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/project/home-fully-renovated-for-a-growing-family-avondale-west-auckland/