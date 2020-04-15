Does my Income Protection cover me for COVID-19?

Everyone's bubble experience is going to be different. For some of us, this is an extremely stressful time. There may be worries about money and job security, as well as concern for our own or loved one's health, especially elderly or essential workers. We may be coping with being on our own for the lockdown period, or keeping young kids busy while trying to work, or spending more time with our partners than is healthy for the relationship. For others, the lockdown may feel like a bit of a holiday. What we all have in common is that none of us knows how this is going to pan out.

At Pinnacle Life we can reassure you that if you already have Life Cover with Pinnacle Life and you die from Coronavirus (COVID-19), we will pay your claim. There's more information about Life Cover and COVID-19 on this blog.

We've also had lots of questions about whether COVID-19 is covered by Income Protection. We answer your questions here.