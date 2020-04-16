Bathroom Direct Offer Some Tips on Starting Your Bathroom Renovation

COVID-19 lockdown message from Bathroom Direct. “We are a non-essential industry, and have to be closed until 25th April 2020. We have been in touch with those having renovations in progress, and will be in touch closer to when we can start again.”

So, while we are in lockdown and hoping that won’t be for too long, you can take the time to take a good look at your bathroom and make a list of the things you would like to have done, and have a plan for when Bathroom Direct can step in to help with your renovation.

The first thing you might want to consider is the budget you set aside. Based on that, you can either go for a complete transformation or make strategic changes for an enhanced look. Tick these considerations off your checklist before you get started.

Renovating your bathroom from scratch requires you to map your existing layout against a new one, so work around your current layout, but with changes that can lift the look of the space. While planning a bathroom renovation, make sure you have good ventilation checked off your list. This may require installing a new system altogether, or just getting your current one cleaned and refitted.

Lighting and lighting fixtures are a very important part of the renovation, so you can wait until you can consult with one of Bathroom Direct’s consultants. Similarly, developing a bathroom renovation plan cannot be complete without looking into the storage space you will need. Installing a wall-mounted cabinet can be a great solution for storing your toiletries, dirty laundry and spare toilet rolls.

If you are looking at giving your bathroom a luxurious makeover, get a luxury bidet along with a stylish spa bath for the ultimate experience. You may be surprised at how little difference there can be in price between these luxury items and your standard bathroom appliances, and you may find it’s worth it to lift your bathroom to the next level.

Whether you are looking to renovate your bathroom completely or just need to spruce up the space a bit, it is always best to consult an expert and go by a checklist created especially around your needs