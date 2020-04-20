All Round Safety REMAIN OPEN During COVID-19 Emergency

All Round Safety supplies safety equipment to many essential services, such as food production, frontline emergency service workers, construction workers, and the health sector. As such it is vital that they continue to operate as best they can be ,ensuring the necessary product gets to these essential users. Therefore, they will continue to remain open during the lockdown period.

They ask you to note that there will be no collecting of products, as they will courier products directly to their customers to prevent further spreading of the virus. In the meantime, it is business as usual online for all those needing to access safety equipment.

All Round Safety are a supplier of safety protective equipment and work place apparel to end user customers, aiming to work with businesses of all sizes and to provide cost effective safety packages. All-Round Safety offers great safety brands and prides itself in after sales service and customer satisfaction.

They are dedicated to providing quality, affordable PPE-Personal Protective Equipment and Safety Equipment to ensure all their customers and their employees, make it home safe to their families. They operate nationwide through their online web store, selling to the public and service trade and B2B customers.

As they say, “Your safety is important to us and our commitment is to find cost effective solutions for your business to ensure the safety of your employees. Our National Sales Representative is available to discuss your safety requirements. Our reduced overheads, fast effective service and efficiencies through smart distribution make us price competitive when compared to other independent and multi-national safety providers.

We aim to provide world class customer service, order fullfilment, accuracy and to deliver quality products on time”.

All Round Safety work with customers in the Mining, Oil and Gas industry, Construction Steel, Food Industry, Transport, Forestry, Emergency, Engineering, Asbestos Removal and more, working alongside reputable suppliers and manufacturers that have extensive experience in worldwide sourcing and manufacturing. The products they source will meet or exceed the requirements of AS/NZS Australian and New Zealand Standards and/or the European CE and International Standards where applicable.

