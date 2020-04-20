KiwiCig Provide Disposable Cartridges With Unique Flavours

Designed to look like e-cigarettes, vape pens are comprised of the following components: mouthpiece, tank/chamber, atomizer, battery, and power button. Disposable vape pens do not have rechargeable batteries, which means that once the extract is gone, the user can simply throw away the pen and purchase a new one.

Originally, vape pens were used mostly for nicotine vaping, but today vape pens are primarily used with cannabis oil cartridges and CBD vape juice. Due to their versatility, vape pens can be utilized with a variety of atomizers that allow you to vape various substances. This guide focuses on each type of vape pen and tips on how to use them properly.

A vape pen is a power source that heats up a vape tank or cartridge to produce vapor. They’re rechargeable battery-powered devices that are pocket-sized and cylindrical – hence, the name ‘pen.’ This device revolutionized the vaporizer market by offering larger battery capacity and longer running times, as well as providing the user with the ability to swap atomizers or cartridges. Prior to vape pens, e-cigarettes were small self-contained units in the shape and size of a cigarette.

Vape pens come in two main categories: rechargeable and disposable. A rechargeable vape pen generally refers to a battery-powered device used for vaping with a variety of atomizers and vape cartridges.

A disposable vape pen is an all-in-one unit comprised of an internal battery, a pre-filled tank and a coil. They are neither rechargeable or refillable, and can be disposed when depleted. Disposable and rechargeable vape pens come in into two main varieties: push-button and draw-activated.

