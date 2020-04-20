Primecare Dental Advocate Looking After Your Teeth During the COVID-19 Crisis

If you are not able to get to your dentist during the COVID-19 crisis, Primecare Dental recommend you make a special effort to look after your teeth, so you don’t get into a situation where you require urgent treatment. First and foremost you should instil a good cleaning routine, which is your first line of defence against plaque build-up, gum disease and periodontal disease. If you have children, always make sure to start them young on a good routine so that it builds into a habit.

Brushing your teeth twice a day is recommended and the best times to brush are at night just before you go to sleep, and at least one other time during the day, such as straight after breakfast. Brushing works well to remove the film of bacteria from your mouth, but flossing is another essential part of your routine. Flossing rids the gaps between your teeth of any leftover pieces of food, which can rot, and cause a lot of problems for you in the long run.

When establishing your routine, make sure to never overlook cleaning your tongue. Just like every other part of your mouth you need to keep it clean in order to avoid bacteria that causes bad breath and cavities. You can do this very easily by just brushing your tongue along with everything else, but some people prefer to use a tongue scraper or floss.

After you’ve brushed thoroughly, using a cleansing mouthwash to rinse with will ensure that all of the harmful bacteria and plaque has been killed off, even in the places you may have missed with your brush.

Finally, you need to eat well to ensure your teeth stay healthy. There are certain foods and drinks that will have a profound effect on the health of your teeth and gums, so it's important to avoid sugar and sugary drinks and to eat lots of fruit and vegetables