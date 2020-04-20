City Sales Feature Top of the Town Apartment

City Sales has a very spacious one bedroom apartment, which has been recently renovated to the highest standards. It has a new coat of paint, good quality carpet and top of the line blinds. It also has a brand new kitchen installed and new appliances throughout. In addition there are warranties on all the new appliances and on all the professional work that has been done to the apartment.

The Ascent building is situated in one of the up and coming precincts. Perched away from the hustle and bustle, this is true city fringe living at the top of town. When the City Loop underground rail project is completed, you'll have a station a few minutes away at Beresford Street. Turn the other way, head down Wellington Street and you're in the leafy exclusive suburb of Freemans Bay. It is also only a short walk away to the popular bars, restaurants and shopping in Ponsonby, the exciting K-Road and bustling Queen Street.

