NZ Laptops Essential For all Those School Device Essentials

NZ Laptops have seen an ever increasing adoption across primary, intermediate and secondary schools. However, numerous articles have outlined the financial pressures households face to equip their children with this technology, and not a lot is taken into account regarding the total cost of ownership for these devices.

Up front purchase is just one aspect, but all too often the devices are unintentionally damaged in young hands, and with the increasing popularity of touchscreens, all too often this results in an uneconomical or unrepairable outcome. Glenn Collins at NZ Laptops says not a lot is explained by retailers at the time of purchase, and families are walking into the purchase blind. It’s not till the device is broken they find out just how expensive their already expensive device will be to fix.

At NZ Laptops they explain that if the device was non-touch, or if you had purchased a slightly different model or brand with the same specs, the cost to repair would be a fraction of the original purchase price, not more. Unremarkably, the end result is that parents say they wish they had had this critical information at the time of purchase.

However, there is a silver lining. NZ Laptops specialise in both repairs and sales of refurbished laptops, and they stock some models of laptops that have very cost effective part pricing. If the laptop is unrepairable, they still have options for customers. Pre-sales information is crucial and after explaining to customers those ‘what-if scenarios’ it’s very easy to demonstrate the value of high quality pre-selected refurbished laptops on offer.

NZ Laptops are able to lessen the burden and can get families back up and running quickly and efficiently, so for more information on please go to www.nzlaptops.co.nz .