Heaaven Contracting have found there is a large number of homeowners are unclear on the local rules and regulations regarding trees, and have no idea which of the trees on a property are protected by the council. In this article Heaven Contracting clear up some common misconceptions on Auckland’s tree rules and regulations, acquired through their experience operating as an arborist Auckland wide.

Before you chop, prune or even trim a tree on your property, you’ll need to check if it’s protected. Some trees are protected as part of district plans, normally because they’re either significant for the area, historic, or important for preventing erosion.

When the council schedules a tree as notable, it receives greater legal protection, and can’t be cut down without resource consent. Members of the public can nominate any tree to be scheduled as notable, however they’ll normally need a strong case regarding its history, significance, or impressiveness as an example of its species.

Generally, a neighbour has the right to cut or trim any part of a tree that encroaches onto their property – though if the tree is protected they’ll need resource content or will face consequences. The council can order anyone to trim or remove a tree that’s creating a hazard for neighbouring council land; however in no circumstances should a member of the public take any action against a tree planted on council land.

If a tree on your property is protected, you’ll need a resource consent to do any work on it, or carry out construction work around it. However, it’s important to note that in cases where a tree has fallen or split, you can go ahead with tree removal without consent due to the potential hazard the damaged tree presents.

