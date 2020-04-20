Dimond Roofing's Solar-Rib Perfect for Waiheke Island Project

The need for an expressive roofing profile was part of the brief from clients on Waiheke Island, who wanted a home with high sloping ceilings , facing the sea, and contemporary building materials with a selection of cladding surfaces. The clients wanted an easy flow between the interior and the deck areas facing the sea, accessed by all bedrooms, as well as covered porch areas on the east and west elevations to create morning and afternoon outdoor spaces. An outdoor patio off the dining space was to be protected from prevailing southwest wind to provide an alternative entertainment area as well as access to the barbecue and vegetable and herb planters.

Passive solar features, including the use of thermal masses, were a key element, as were efficient space and water heating systems, with two heat pumps servicing the under-floor heating and the hot water system.

With a need to capture the sea views on the western elevation while optimizing the passive solar aspects, a gullwing roof design provided the most desirable solution.

Dimond Roofing’s Solar-Rib was chosen to accentuate the roofline with its attractive roofing profile offering a strong linear pattern. Solar-Rib is an attractive, linear roofing profile that is expressive in its design. It is suitable for residential, light commercial and commercial applications, and can also be paired with Dimond Roofing’s photovoltaic laminate (PVL) solar power technology to provide the added benefit of electric power generation, harnessing the power of the sun’s energy. PVL is a flexible technology and can be added to Solar-Rib at the time of installation, or at a later date.

For over 50 years Dimond Roofing have been a leading supplier to the New Zealand roofing industry, offering the premium range of long run roofing, cladding, architectural tray, and solar roofing products across New Zealand. These products are used by homeowners, commercial building owners, builders and farmers across the country, so for more information on roofing accessories, cladding insulation and architectural roofing please go to https://www.dimond.co.nz .