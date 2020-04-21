Autotintz Recommend Tinting Your Car Windows to Protect Them

Tinting the windows of your vehicle is an absolute must-have these days, especially with the amount of time that Aucklanders are spending in traffic. Autotintz use only high quality, lifetime warranty, manufacturer-backed films so you are guaranteed a long lasting, quality tint, every time. Their specialist application techniques allow them to produce high quality workmanship on every window they tint, so no matter what the vehicle may be, AutoTintz have got you covered!

They have the ‘know how’ when it comes to tinting your vehicle cleanly, safely and carefully. Some new vehicles have very delicate interior trim and electrical components that can be easily damaged by the use of water and tools when installing window film, so the team at AutoTintz are up to date with the latest information on which vehicles need extra care in certain areas to ensure the best possible protection for your vehicle during installation.

AutoTintz are a Mount Wellington based company who have over 15 years industry experience and are one of the most preferred automotive window tinting teams in Auckland. However, not only do they tint cars, they also tint homes, commercial buildings, boats, diggers and even shower doors. Basically, if it has a window they can tint it.

The team at AutoTintz also specialize in vehicle wrapping, the more cost effective way to refinish your vehicle, protect its paint and extend your personality. They use only the best products available and offer comprehensive manufacturer backed warranties with every product they install, plus their own personal workmanship guarantee.

AutoTintz have been tinting vehicles in Auckland for over 15 years and are among the best in the industry. If you are looking to have your vehicle tinted in high quality film then you need to get to Autotintz, so for more information on headlight tinting NZ, paint protection film NZ and house window tinting please go to http://www.autotintz.co.nz .