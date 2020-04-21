Naenae Dental Clinic Will Give You a Great Smile

If you have ever felt self-conscious about your teeth, or just want to improve your smile, a smile makeover from Naenae Dental Clinic may be your answer. Cosmetic dentistry has become very popular within the last several years, as people are becoming more and more focused on improving their overall health and smile aesthetics. As time goes on, technology has evolved and with this Naenae Dental Clinic are able design your smile with ease and precision.

There are a number of different cosmetic dentistry options to improve your smile, starting with teeth whitening. If you have suffered with stained or discoloured teeth and are looking for a brighter, whiter smile. You could try teeth whitening. Teeth whitening is when a bleaching agent is placed on your teeth to help gently lighten your smile.

Secondly, they offer porcelain veneers, which are thin, tooth-coloured porcelain laminates that are custom made and shaped to bond to the front of your teeth. They are used to recreate the natural look of your teeth. Veneers are primarily an aesthetic option for treating chipped, uneven, or discoloured teeth. They can also be used to eliminate gaps between the teeth and improve your smile. Veneers are custom-made for your teeth therefore it is almost impossible to tell the difference between a veneer and natural tooth.

Next up are porcelain crowns or caps. A porcelain crown is a tooth-coloured, custom-made covering that encases the entire tooth surface, restoring it to its original shape and size. Crowns protect and strengthen teeth that cannot be restored with fillings or other types of restorations.

Finally, their digital smile design is a modern conceptual design tool that they use to enhance the communication between dentist and patient. DSD allows for a virtual smile design to be created on a computer and this end result is then shown to you. This also allows them to 3D print and trial your new smile and give you insight to what can be achieved with smile cosmetics.

There are many cosmetic dental procedures available to improve your teeth and dramatically enhance your smile, so ask the team at Naenae Dental Clinic how you can improve the health and beauty of your smile with cosmetic dentistry, and for more information on root canal treatments, emergency dentists Lower Hutt and dental hygienists please go to http://naenaedentalclinic.co.nz .