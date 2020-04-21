Home Vision Blinds Advise on How to Clean Blinds

In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, many people will be restricted to their homes for quite some time, so make this a good time to clean all your blinds, so Home Vision Blinds have three quick and easy ways to clean your venetian blinds using household items you probably already have on hand.

The quickest way to clean your venetian blinds is using a feather duster. Turn the blades horizontally and run the feather duster between each blade; it will pick up the dust on both sides. Also, in most cases, vacuuming your blinds will be enough to remove a light layer of dust. For best results, use a brush attachment. Vacuuming your venetians is also a quick and easy way method for preparing dirty blinds for a more intense clean.

If you are looking for a more thorough clean, you can use an old sock. Put the sock on your hand like a glove, spray a little window cleaner on the section you wish to clean, and run your sock hand along the slats to pick up the dust. For cleaning aluminium venetian blinds, use two S shape hooks and hang them on the inside of your shower curtain rod or washing line. Hang your venetian blinds by the top head rail on to the hooks. Make sure it’s nice and secure before you start cleaning. Use warm soapy water and either a soft brush or sponge to clean the blinds thoroughly. Leave the blinds to dry before rehanging them.

To give your roller or sunscreen blinds a quick clean, you can just wipe them down with a feather duster or a damp cloth. If you use a damp cloth, leave the blinds unrolled until they are completely dry. You can also soak roller blinds for a heavy duty clean.

For your vertical blinds, use a duster or vacuum with brush attachment, which is practical and quick. Also, by keeping your blinds clean, the possibility of infection is reduced