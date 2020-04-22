Bartercard Say The COVID-19 Crisis Provides a Chance for People to Save Real Cash

Bartercard was born out of a recession, and given the uncertainty of how long the COVID-19 emergency will go on for, it provides an ideal opportunity for people to save real cash. Bartercard also have some simple tips on keeping busy and active at home, starting with clearing out the clutter and restoring order in your office.

To start with, you should have a home for everything, keeping items you use regularly close at hand on your desk, and use baskets or trays to keep similar things together. Use a filing cabinet, book shelf etc for items you need to have accessible but not right under your hand. For items you don’t use very often, store them out of the way, on high shelves or in cupboards.

Secondly, put things back where they belong. When you have a home for something it’s much easier to put it straight back where it belongs, rather than leaving it on your desk to put away ‘later’ and then watching that pile grow and grow. Also, you should save

your precious office space for those things that serve the purpose they were purchased for, and consider selling surplus items on the Bartercard eMarketplace or Auction.

Thirdly, you need to get your team on your side. No matter how much you want to get, and stay, organised, your team may not share your new vision. Maybe they will need some motivation to take up the new ideas and will need some sort of reward system – find out what encourages them – look through your Bartercard directory for ideas - perhaps a team lunch!

Finally, you need to get tough. A big part of getting and staying organised starts in your own mind, and if you're only somewhat interested in being organised, chances are your office is only going to be somewhat organised. However, if you're focused on following these tips and establishing systems that will help you get rid of clutter, then clutter won’t have a chance. It's up to you, to keep yourself energised when you can’t be working in the office, and for more information on where can I use Bartercard and the Fair Trading Act NZ please go to www.bartercard.co.nz .