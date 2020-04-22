Dexters Ask "Is Your Business 'Online Shopping' Prepared"?

If you haven’t before, there will no doubt be many of you thinking about setting up for online ordering. With the current fast changing scene of how consumers are choosing to do their shopping, it should a consideration of any Business-To-Consumer (B2C) business. There are different methods to consider, including:

Online shopping – where consumers purchase products directly from your website and you deliver them direct to their door

Click-and-collect – where consumers purchase products on your website, but they collect from their nearest store or collection point

Your Order-to-Delivery Channels

Your choice of shopping option and product type will determine how complex your supply chain process is, and how your click to delivery/pick up channel is set up. Dexters has had extensive involvement in assisting many nationwide companies with their supply chain handling, safety and order picking equipment.

Their inhouse design to manufacturing service, and their 23 years of experience, ensures they can give their clients smart and creative solutions. So, no matter which stage of the journey you’re at, give them a call – they would be more than happy to chat and give you some time. Call Ferg Deck directly on 021 224 8802 or email ferg.deck@dexters.co.nz. Alternatively click below to request a call back.

SOME POPULAR EQUIPMENT USED IN SUPPLY CHAINS

Below are some common options used to increase efficiency and safety in supply chain processes.

Order Picking Trolleys

Bulk Transport Box Pallets and Custom Frames

Customer and Pedestrian Safety – collection point segregation.

