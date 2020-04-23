Re:Vision Can Give Longsighted People Back their 20/20 Vision

Longsightedness” which is when people cannot see close up. The medical name for long-sight is hypermetropia, sometimes called hyperopia. Eyesight problems, such as hypermetropia, are also known as refractive errors. Longsight leads to problems with near vision and the eyes may commonly become tired.

A refractive error means that the eye cannot focus light on to the retina properly. This usually occurs either due to abnormalities in the shape of the eyeball, or because age has affected the workings of the focusing parts of the eye. The simplest, cheapest and safest way to correct long sight is with glasses, and contact lenses will do the same job as glasses, but sit right on the surface of the eye.

Laser eye surgery is an option for some people with long sight. It can be expensive but offers the chance to restore normal sight permanently, and the procedure is generally painless. Re:Vision can give people 20/20 vision with laser vision correction or refractive lens exchange, depending on their individual requirements.

Several types of laser surgery have been developed. These include: LASIK®, PRK® and LASEK®. They are all similar, typically taking about ten minutes per eye and aiming to reshape the cornea by using the laser to remove a very thin layer of corneal tissue. The reshaping of the cornea allows the refraction of the eye to be corrected.

