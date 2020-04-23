The Wardrobe Company Team Still Working During the COVID-19 Crisis

Although The Wardrobe Company (www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz ) team is in lockdown they’re still heads down working on designs for the best in bespoke wardrobe and storage systems for their clients. The Wardrobe Company’s experienced design team members have set up office facilities at their homes and continue to put together designs by working from plans and instructions provided by their clients.

If you have a new home or renovation project on the drawing board, currently underway, or well advanced and you need to consult with one of The Wardrobe Company’s design consultants you can do so by going to www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz and completing an online enquiry form. Whilst there you can peruse the extensive range of superior wardrobe and storage products available. Be sure to check out their ‘testimonials’ section too – you’ll see what their many happy clients say and why a huge percentage of the company’s business is derived from a loyal base of repeat clients and word-of-mouth referrals.

The Wardrobe Company is locally owned and operated with a successful track record spanning close to 30 years. Design, manufacture, and installation is all undertaken by the company thus ensuring full quality control from start to finish. You can enjoy the benefits of their considerable expertise when planning your new home or renovation – and here’s a tip: Provide them with your plans at an early stage as their innovative design ideas can frequently be incorporated to maximise your space if their designer is involved at the start.

The directors and staff of The Wardrobe Company are all closely adhering to the government’s directive regarding isolation and social distancing, so their showroom, office, and production facility are currently closed but they’re ready to discuss and advise their clients by phone or email on wardrobe and storage requirements.

By having a design underway during this lockdown period you’ll be part of The Wardrobe Company’s plan to hit the ground running once life in New Zealand returns to something resembling normal.

In the meantime, they hope that everyone will remain safe and well with their respective ‘bubbles’, practice social distancing when out getting fresh air and exercise and replenishing food supplies, and for more information on storage solutions NZ, wardrobe shelving NZ and walk in wardrobes NZ please go to http://www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz .