Udy Realty Outline Their COVIS-19 Procedures

Udy Realty are busy putting protocols in place to handle their business over upcoming months in light of the COVIS-19 crisis, with letters to both their landlords and their tenants. They have told their landlords about their business continuity plan since the Ministry of Health has direct everyone to take measures to self-isolate, as follows.

“Our business is equipped so that our staff can work from home if required. We have invested in technology that enables staff to continue to receive calls from our clients during business hours and access our data and information systems from remote locations. Our intention is to keep our business processes running with minimal interruption to our clients. This includes rent collection and payments to our landlords. Should anything change that will directly impact our clients, we will notify you immediately.

“Regarding maintenance, in this instance only maintenance that is required for health and safety or essential emergency repairs will be actioned. Please be aware our response times may be limited by the availability of tradespeople prepared to attend call outs during this time

“Properties that are available for rent will be advertised as usual, but with the lockdown we can provide a virtual tour of the vacant property and provide this to prospective tenants. If a property is still tenanted, we will only be able to record a virtual tour with the express consent of the current tenant.

“Payments will continue to be made to landlords as per usual. Whilst we do not anticipate any interruption to our business processes, we may be impacted by other businesses, an example could be a delay in invoicing from third parties.”

A similar letter has been sent to their tenants, with the inclusion of the following. Now that the isolation period has been imposed, all routine inspections will be re-scheduled.

Property management is not an essential service so no face to face contact and no property inspections. The only services able to be conducted are those relating to emergency maintenance relating to health and safety of the tenants and property. An example of this would be a blocked toilet or sewer, where the property manager would be entitled to call a tradesperson. Tenants are not required (nor able to) move into or out of properties during the lockdown, and rental increases are not permitted.

Udy Realty say, “Our priority is to the health and wellbeing of our team and our clients, whilst focusing on minimizing disruption to both our landlords and tenants.” They are confident that their investment in technology and their business continuity plan will support them in maintaining their service levels to you, so for more information on residential property management Auckland, apartment management and home rental services please go to https://www.udyrealty.co.nz .