Hotel Grand Windsor Joins NZ-wide Teddy Bear Hunt

Auckland’s Hotel Grand Windsor joins the national bear hunt, asking children to name a teddy and be in to win an overnight stay with their families

As part of the nationwide teddy bear hunt to entertain children during the COVID-19 lockdown, Auckland accommodation fixture the Hotel Grand Windsor is putting a virtual teddy bear in five windows of its hotel in rooms facing Queen St.

The luxury hotel has posted a photograph of the bears in the windows on its Facebook page (HotelGrandWindsor). Every few days one of the photos of the bears will be posted to Facebook and Instagram (@HotelGrandWindsor). The hotel is inviting children and their parents to go to the page, pick the teddy that most appeals to them, and give it a name. By commenting on the photo with the bear’s suggested name, and liking the Facebook and Instagram pages, each person will go into a draw to win one of five overnight stays in Hotel Grand Windsor for their family.

“It’s a chance to offer a small ray of sunshine, something to look forward to for children, and is a chance for a post-lockdown treat for five families,” explains CPG Hotels Director of Sales and Marketing, Lisa Breckon.

The nationwide bears-in-windows campaign, organised by Annelee Scott, is based on Michael Rosen’s hugely popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. The “we’re not scared” message of the book has resonated with Kiwis. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has even put a bear in her front window, in Premier House, Wellington.

The winners will be drawn on 1 May and announced on the Facebook page.

For more information please contact Fiona Hawtin on fionah@lassoo.co.nz, 027 225 2017 or reach out to clare.andrew@cpghotels.com, 022 657 9591. To learn more about CPG Hotels and their locations and services during the lockdown, visit their website here: https://www.cpghotels.com/