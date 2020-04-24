What is my home really worth?

From time to time, we come across clients who ask about the value or worth of their house in Auckland, NZ. Some want to sell their property but have no idea about pricing and valuation.

This is understandable. People do not normally track the market value of a real estate unless they have a particular reason to do so.

Some of the most common reasons we encounter are as follows

A client wants to buy a property

A client wants to sell a property

Retirement planning

Estate planning

A client is getting insurance

Property tax purposes

Settling of disputes like a divorce

The property will be used as collateral for loans

A client wants to rent out the property

How do I determine my home's value?

Market value refers to the current value or amount you would receive if you are going to sell a property. Factors that affect the valuation are location, accessibility, size, and condition of the property. The law of supply and demand also affects market value.

There are several options that you can take to determine the value of your house.

Get an online estimate

A quick online search from any home value estimator website would give you an idea of how much houses in a particular area are selling. You may also be able to get the rateable value or the government valuation for your property in New Zealand through the Auckland City Council website (www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz)

However, the downside is that nobody will physically visit the property to make the necessary inspections. Thus, the valuation does not take into account any additional structures and home improvements.

Getting a free home valuation is helpful for people who just want a rough idea of the property value. Keep in mind that the actual market value of your property has a tendency to vary, sometimes significantly from the online estimate.

Get a professional appraisal

Real estate agents not only visit the property to inspect its condition, but they also use analytical skills to make a proper valuation.

Comprehensive market analysis includes a property's value, location assessment, and legal descriptions. It also includes a review of nearby or similar comparable properties.

It is important to remember that an appraised value is not the same as the market value. However, this gives you a much better estimate of what your house in NZ is really worth.

Get help from the experts

Airpropty is one of the leading property management companies in New Zealand. Here are some of our most in-demand services that satisfy clients who want to know the worth or value of their house properties in NZ.

Valuation. Airpropty connects you with independent valuers to help you get a trusted house value estimate. You will receive reports that include all the relevant information you need.

These may include the following:

Property overview and description

Rating valuation

Previous sales

E-valuer or Confidence ratings

Natural hazard information

Signed appraisal certification

Rental Appraisal. A rental appraisal will tell you the potential rental income that your property might generate given the current market conditions. From this, you may get an idea about how your property compares with others.

Contact airpropty today on 09 390 8890; whether is to help with a free rental appraisal for your Auckland property. WE can also arrange qualified tradespeople to give you a quote for any renovations. We also offer full 360-degree property management services in Auckland.