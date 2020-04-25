COVID-19 Shuts Down 0800 Best Deal Cars

Due to the unprecedented effects of COVID-19, car dealerships are not deemed to be an essential service, so this month we set out the details of 0800 Best Deal Cars’ finance package.

0800 Best Deal Cars offer quick and easy, competitive vehicle where they work hard to make your vehicle buying experience as hassle free as possible, and can tailor a finance package that you are completely comfortable with; one that suits your budget and your lifestyle.

At 0800 Best Deal Cars they are committed to responsible lending, and whatever your current situation, they are there to work with you to ensure you make an informed decision. Helping you find the right vehicle finance package is their priority, ensuring it fits within your budget, and their finance providers lending requirements. No matter whether you’re self-employed or working nine to five, they understand your circumstances and are there to help.

You will see finance repayments advertised with each of their vehicles. Whilst these are examples, they provide you with information such as to how the repayments are calculated, including interest rates, deposit, term and the total amount payable over the term. If you make your own selection as to term and deposit you will see this information updated.

0800 Best Deal Cars say it is also important that they help protect you in the event the worst happens. A full range of Insurance Options are available for you to review and purchase to compliment your vehicle and loan, providing you with protection for the unexpected, and for more information on Onehunga car dealers, car trade in Auckland and station wagons for sale NZ please go to https://www.0800bestdeal.co.nz .