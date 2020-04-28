FIT NZ Releases New Colourway On Drawers

FIT NZ, a leading company providing kitchen and other home storage solutions, is once again spearheading innovation within their drawer system lineup.

FIT answers the call of homeowners for darker colour schemes that offer a more contemporary kitchen design; they’ve added a modern dark grey called Umbra to their Harm Ritma range of soft close drawers.

Considerable thought was given to the new colour as it had to fit seamlessly with FIT’s existing Tanova pull out kitchen bins, many of which are already available in an Umbra Grey frame and charcoal bucket colour scheme.

Additionally, the new colourway works beautifully with FIT’s German made Vauth-Sagel Planero range; premium kitchen storage units with powder-coated steel baskets, also in a modern dark grey called Lava.

These new hues reflect a strong trend towards darker componentry, perfect for homes that are abundant in natural light.

Kitchens with stand-out elements in shades of black, grey, and charcoal provide a sleek, elegant, and modern feel that will truly stand the test of time.

FIT NZ is a premier provider of kitchen storage solutions, and a distributor of products from some of the most sought-after brands in kitchen and home storage. A family owned Kiwi firm, they distribute products such as pull out kitchen bins, drawer systems, drawer organisers, cabinet lighting, and wardrobe systems. Their mission is to create highly workable spaces to enhance one’s living space and lifestyle.

