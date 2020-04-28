Importance of Critical Incidents Readiness and Management For Businesses

QRisk has released a statement on Critical Incidents Readiness & Management, and during this time it is more relevant than ever. The security consultancy company takes the current pandemic with a level-head approach by focusing on helping businesses manage their operations calmly, methodically, and objectively.

Today, numerous companies in various industries have been affected by the recent COVID-19 Pandemic. Some are forced to temporarily discontinue operations while others fear wide ranging closures that can cost employees their jobs.

As there have been a lot of uncertainties and disruptions during this time, QRisk reminds organisations that a pragmatic incident response strategy supported by professional training and affirmative leadership is the best way to weather the storm.

As experts in critical incident management, QRisk can help businesses tackle the unique challenges amidst the repercussions of the pandemic, and other situations that can negatively impact business operations. Through in-depth insights and real-life skills, businesses can elevate their organisational critical incident readiness with QRisk.

QRisk merges leadership, well planned out procedures, quality training, and scenario testing so that both small businesses and large corporations can obtain the skills they need to effectively plan, react, and debrief their workforce when undesirable scenarios play out in the workplace.

With QRisk’s tried and true toolkit, companies can tackle any type of critical incidents including workplace injuries, natural disasters, potential violence, criminal offense such as robbery, emergency evacuations, threats and intimidation, adverse media attention, bullying, harassment, and internal theft or fraud.

To date, QRisk is supporting a number of international organisations and affected businesses with good critical incident management readiness and planning, amidst the pandemic.

