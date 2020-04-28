Wendy's Boutique Showcase the Trelise Cooper Collection this Month

The Trelise Cooper Collection is made up of their Curate, Cooper, Coop and of course Trelise Cooper, and this month Wendy’s Boutique is showcasing some of her latest designs, starting with the Curate green ‘Miss A Pleat’ dress. This is a fabulous midi dress in Trelise’s ‘Green Meadows’ print, featuring a crew neckline, three quarter sleeves, and a slim top with pleat detailing flowing to an A-line skirt.

Similarly, the Curate’Trouser Snake’ pants are a chic wardrobe staple, as you can never go wrong with a classic slim fit pant. Curate also feature a gorgeous ‘True Romance’ dress in bright florals with tiered ruffles and fluttery sleeves, so Trelise!

The Trelise Cooper label has the ‘Baby Cakes’ dress in fabulous florals, with a rounded neckline, ¾ sleeve and soft flowing skirt finishing at the knee length. And, just in time for winter, the new Trelise Cooper raincoats, featuring the iconic Trelise Cooper print, feature side pockets, a relaxed fit hood and drawstring at the hem. In a lightweight fabric, this raincoat easily fits into its pocket, and zips up making it compact and perfect for on the go.

Next up is Cooper’s silk ‘Go With The Flow’ dress, a collared, button-down dress featuring a gathered bust and ruffled shoulder sleeve. Cooper also has a longline biker style jacket in snake print, the ‘Michelle Biker’ jacket, featuring a simple collar, zip front detailing and a full sleeve. You can pair this snake look with the matching COOPER ‘Python Pins’ pants for all over animal magic.

Coop label has the ‘Days Gone Bias’ slip dress, featuring a cowl neckline dropping into a low back in a beautiful burnout chiffon, and their ‘Say You’ll be Tier’ top comes in fabulous florals, featuring a rounded neckline, tiered bodice and sleeves this top will brighten up your autumn look.

Please note the Wendy’s Boutique shipping update: All orders will be delayed for four weeks due to the COVID-19 lockdown, so for more information on occasion dresses, designer shoes NZ, boutique clothing and designer dresses NZ please go to https://www.wendysboutique.co.nz .