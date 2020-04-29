Quality uPVC Joinery Available in Auckland at Covid-19 Level Three

AUCKLAND

PRESS RELEASE - April 2020

After the Anzac long weekend, New Zealand has slightly loosened lockdown restrictions and moved one step down the COVID-19 Alert System to Alert Level Three. At this level, businesses which can operate while maintaining safe physical distance and hygiene practices—including many in the construction industry—can start up again. With daily new cases of the COVID-19 virus down to single digits, the country has appeared to succeed in getting the pandemic under control and is focusing on allowing the economy to recover in a safe manner while providing New Zealanders access to goods and services.

With precautions in place to protect the wellbeing of both customers and staff, Eco Auckland can now return to selling and installing quality uPVC products in the Auckland region. The insulative properties of uPVC doors and windows make them a great option as the country enters the cold winter months, particularly as continued social restrictions mean that people will be spending a lot of time at home. The frames are also secure, durable, and eco-friendly and provide effective soundproofing. Already a hugely popular option in European nations, uPVC is fast becoming a top choice Down Under too.



