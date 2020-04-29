Winchester Counselling Explain Why Relationship Intensives Work

At Winchester Counselling they find that typically, couples approach therapy with problems that have been existing for a long time. Research suggest couples wait on average over six years before seeking help, and often couples approach therapy as a resort of desperation just before divorce. So trying to address problems that existed for years (and sometimes decades) in a short therapy hour once a week is often not sufficient.

Additionally, the therapist needs to determine what the key issues are and this takes time. Typically the first three to four sessions are largely assessment, engagement and basic psychological education. Intensives allow these first activities to be done immediately and to then move straight in to targeted change interventions.

Relationship Intensives are designed to massively fast track the healing and connection process for couples, and can be used for almost any issue a couple experiences. They can do in a day or two what otherwise might take a couple of months in therapy, jump starting the therapy process, often shifting couples quickly into a more connected, loving space, making the whole therapy process more enjoyable and effective. They can also be good for couples at a tipping point trying to decide whether to stay or go.

Follow up work and strategies are typically assigned and can be supplemented with Skype sessions. Typical Intensive clients have a strong desire to make change happen fast, with a mutual commitment to overcome issues and get reconnected. It also attracts clients with inflexible work environments, such as doctors, builders etc

Clients are often worried that it will feel overwhelming, but typically this is not the case. Unlike couples workshops, there is complete privacy and all sessions are individually tailored to your needs and situation. For many couples simply booking a day or two off work is easier than multiple shorter appointments. They can take breaks for rests, stretching, food and bathroom breaks. It will be a full day and you will probably be tired at the end of the day, however resolving issues more thoroughly tends to lead to strong feelings of satisfaction – a job well done.

Andrew wants you to know he is experienced with Online counselling through Skype and Zoom, so you can work with him during the COVID-19 lockdown, or if you live in a different centre