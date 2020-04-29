Buy Your Autumn Wardrobe Online at Girl Next Door

Now that New Zealand is officially in lockdown mode for the next four weeks, it’s a good time to jump online and order your autumn wardrobe from Girl Next Door’s website, to be ahead of the game. This month we are focusing on Elm, in particular their cosy coats and season bridging skirts and dresses.

Elm have always been known for their deluxe knitwear, and have been supplying Girl Next Door for several years now, advocating a simple approach to dressing, with their effortless, every day style. Their collection makes your everyday wardrobe choices so simple, with their clean lines and layering knits. However, they have expanded their range into soft shirts, exclusively designed prints and more recently relaxed tees and pants.

Girl Next Door’s ‘new arrivals’ this month include the Elm Black Ellie Cord Skirt, and as they say, cord is very much back, and is here in a fabulous skirt. This skirt will take you from the office, to drinks and even to an evening out, and is a must have in your wardrobe.

For those cooler nights, Elm’s Grey Alba Animal Coat is an easy-wearing fashionable coat in grey and a fabulous animal print. You can wear it with a dress or over pants or jeans; it’ll take you all the way into winter.

Elm’s Freesia Floral Dress is a feminine, fun dress in a rich gold colour and print, with long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, and a round neckline with exposed zip at the back of the neck.

Finally, Elm’s fabulous Gold Elm Abigail Coat Fold front coat comes in an easy wearing length. The Abigail coat is in the beautiful gold/mustard colour that is so popular this season. A scarf with complimentary colours will add interest to this classy coat.

