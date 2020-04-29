Heatmax For All Winter Heating Needs

Heatmax have a message to their customers in light of the COVID-19 emergency.

“To all our valued friends and customers: In the coming weeks you can reach us at all times on our Call Free number 0800 9000 56 if you would like to discuss solutions for your heating and outdoor comfort. Please stay safe as we work together to combat Covid 19.”

With winter fast approaching, Heatmax urge all their customers to browse online to decide which heater you want to keep you warm during the colder months, and below we have a few heaters from their wide range of gas and electric heating options, starting with their portable gas patio heaters.

Operating on LPG or mains gas and constructed of heavy duty stainless steel, the Heatmax gas patio heater is a state of the art product, superior in design and efficiency to any other heater on the market. It is easy to light and has a highly efficient infra-red gas burner which heats objects and not empty spaces. It is uneconomical when outdoors to attempt to heat large volumes of air as conventional patio heaters do. The air simply blows away.

The slim, simplistically designed heatstrip electric panels provide comfort heating for undercover or partly covered alfresco dining spaces and BBQ areas, patios, courtyards, verandas and balconies, and their HeatstripMax energy efficient electric heaters not only look warm but feel warm. They can be wall, ceiling or flush mounted and cool touch housing allows for mounting close to walls, ceilings and awnings.

They are widely used, both indoors and out, in cafes, restaurants warehouses and industry. Recently, the introduction of the new slimline model, with its more minimal sleek appearance, is proving popular for home installation.

Overhead radiant gas heaters are wall mounted to make use of piped natural gas. They save valuable floor space while providing comfortable radiant heat which is directed with reflectors to where it is needed. Radiant heat heats objects and not the outdoor air which blows away.

Heatmax invite you to browse their website, and enjoy viewing the most cost effective, state of the art heating available anywhere in the world, and for more information on outdoor heaters NZ, outdoor gas heaters and gas wall heaters NZ please go to http://www.heatmax.co.nz .