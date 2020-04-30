Waikato's premier provider of quality and comfortable transport services, Choice Rides debut new video.

Waikato’s leading personal transport service, Choice Rides are excited to launch their new video.

“We are ready to get out there and show the Waikato what we have to offer,” says Mark Potter, General Manger at Choice Rides. The video highlights the central tenant behind Choice Rides – that it’s all about your choice. Your choice of car, your choice of driver and your choice of destination.

You can check out Choice Rides new video over on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3752822281456653

Choice Rides gives you the flexibility in choosing your chosen routes and you can decide how long you want to stop at certain areas, something which is not possible when you are using public transport or taxis.

The video also highlights of the professionalism of Choice Rides friendly and professional drivers. Choice Rides drivers understand that it is their responsibility to plan out the most efficient routes to get you where you need to be on time, accounting for potential traffic, the time of day, weather and any potential issues on route.

“We searched up and down the country to find the very best and skilled drivers,” adds Mark. Drivers are p-endorsed and have driver training above and beyond normal requirements for New Zealand licensing

“Choice Rides is great for those who love to travel in their own terms and enjoy their time,” adds Mark. With a Choice Rides at the wheel however, you can simply sit back and relax, in the knowledge that you are in safe hands.

The friendly professionals offer you Choice Rides offers personal transportation to and from Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Cambridge, Matamata and Te Awamutu.

If you need personal Auckland airport transfers, personal drop off and pickup, personal shuttle services, personal transportation to events such as weddings, concerts and sporting events as well as personal transport to popular tourist attractions around the Waikato, then your first choice should be Choice Rides.

Contact Choice Rides:

Phone: +64 7 808 0729

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choicerideswaikato/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choice_ridesnz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAbColtJ6wwFn5wBB8hfCGQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/choice-rides

