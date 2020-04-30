Working From Home Covid-19 With Kiwi Office

During these uncertain times we are seeing a lot more offices have their staff work from home. Because this is unfolding so rapidly and a lot of companies have little experience with working from home, some of the most basic items are often forgotten. Since the stationery cupboard is no longer within walking distance, being prepared is vital.

So Kiwi Office have put together a checklist that goes over all the everyday office items that you may rely on, starting with Office Supplies.

Scribbling down notes, either while on a call to a client or in the middle of a complicated job, will be impossible without pens, post it notes, notebooks, highlighters, markers and correction. Keeping all those notes together, something so important to some of us, but also so small they are easily forgotten. You may have grabbed a stapler but did you get enough staples, paperclips, foldback clips and office tape.

Need something to store and transport important documentation and your supplies in between office and home? You will need Lever Arch folders, ring binders, L-shape pockets and storage boxes. And just a few other things that you may not have thought of, including rulers, scissors, Blu tack, pins, self-inking stamps, copy holders, desk organisers and calculators.

Using the old corded mouse you have lying around at home is less than ideal. Did you remember to get a mouse, mouse pad and a keyboard? And going from two big 24" monitors in your office to a small 15" laptop screen at come is going to impact badly on your productivity, so think of monitors, monitor arms, monitor risers and display cables.

Is your home computer up to scratch for all your remote access needs? Do you need to print documents? If so you will need desktop computers, laptop computers, printers and software. Do you have enough multi plug power boards or extension cords, power boards, USB cables, hubs, and phone charging docks. Have files that are too big to email or too sensitive to store in the cloud that you need to transfer between work and home? Need a data back-up solution for your home computers? They have USB flash drives and external hard drives, headsets for VOIP programs such as Skype, wired/wireless carrycases, laptops and tablets.

Sitting in your dining room chair or on your couch for eight plus hours a day is quickly going to start to hurt and possibly cause injury. A good ergonomic solution is as important for home as it is for the office. They also have desks, workstations, chairs, chairmats, mobiles, cupboards, bookcases and filing cabinets.

Finally, for hygiene purposes you will need toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels, hand soap, sanitisers, screen wipes, surface wipes and phone wipes, general dusters, spray and wipe, glass cleaners, dishwashing, bathroom, gloves and wet wipes.

Get help working from home with Kiwi Office, and for more information on eco-hygiene products, cleaning and hygiene products and hand sanitisers